    220328-N-IL330-1182 [Image 5 of 5]

    220328-N-IL330-1182

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220328-N-IL330-1182 SAN DIEGO (March 28, 2022) – Sailors handle a fire hose during an aircraft firefighting drill on the fight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 28. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

