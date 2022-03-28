220328-N-CM110-1010 SAN DIEGO (March 28, 2022) – Fireman Jonny Ruizpalacio, from New York, dresses out for a firefighting drill in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 28. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 19:05
|Photo ID:
|7112724
|VIRIN:
|220328-N-CM110-1010
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|809.47 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 220328-N-CM110-1010 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT