Oregon National Guard 2022 Best Warrior Competition

Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers move toward a UH-60 Black hawk helicopter landing during the ‘Mogadishu event’ testing portion of the 2022 Best Warrior Competition, March 19, at Camp Rilea near Warrenton, Ore. Walls won the Soldier category during the 3-day competition, which test the best enlisted soldiers and non-commissioned officers for their aptitude through board interviews, physical fitness tests, written exams, urban warfare simulations and other key Soldier tasks relevant to the Army's operating environment. (Air National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department)

