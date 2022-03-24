Oregon Army Guardsmen contend for top honors during Best Warrior competition

Photo By John Hughel | Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers compete on the Obstacle Course testing situations...... read more read more Photo By John Hughel | Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers compete on the Obstacle Course testing situations during the 2022 Best Warrior Competition, March 18, at Camp Rilea near Warrenton, Ore. During the competition, the best enlisted soldiers and non-commissioned officers are tested for their aptitude through board interviews, physical fitness tests, written exams, urban warfare simulations and other key Soldier tasks relevant to the Army's operating environment. (Air National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department) see less | View Image Page

WARRENTON, Ore. – Assembled Assembled in formation and dressed in physical fitness training gear, 17 Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers from across the state listened to testing guidelines as the 2022 Best Warrior competition began on March 17, conducted at the Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center.



The Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) opened the three days of competition, testing contestants on a variety of technical and tactical skills that make up the National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition.



The testing is both physically and mentally challenging, putting the competitors through a range of skill sets relevant to today’s operating environments. These elements involve land navigation, marksmanship, and weapons skills, and also include urban and battlefield operations, an obstacle course, a written essay, and an appearance before a board of sergeants major.



“We take the top Soldiers and NCOs from around the state and we run them through a series of grueling tasks,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Lee Smith, Oregon Army National Guard Command Sgt. Major. “By the end of the competition, we’re able to find out who’s the best.”



The competition also promotes spirit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who uphold Army values and encompass ‘The Warrior Ethos.’



When the demanding three-day competition was over, Spc. Wyatt Wall, assigned to HHB, 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery, and Sgt. Nathan Flores, assigned to Detachment 1, Delta Company, 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion, emerged as the Soldier and NCO of the Year, respectively.



Oregon participants train and contend at one of the most challenging sites in the country each year, preparing them for success at the next level. This year’s competition comes after last summer’s region VI championships held here at Camp Rilea where many of the COVID-19 precautions were in place prior to Best Warrior 2022.



Both Flores and Wall will now take time to reflect on their achievements and prepare for the Region VI championships that will take place in Wyoming later in May.



All competitors received recognition during the awards ceremony at the conclusion on Saturday afternoon and received a unique prize package for taking part in the competition, while Flores and Wall were awarded the Oregon National Guard Commendation Medal.



“When we talk about the future of the Oregon Army National Guard, these soldiers that pushed themselves over these past three days are our future First Sergeants and Sergeant Majors when we look ahead eight to ten years from now,” said Lee during the awards ceremony. “Just to be selected to compete in the Best Warrior competition and to represent their units is an honor – each of them demonstrated an outstanding effort during the course of this competition.”