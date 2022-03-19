Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers take part in the 'Mogadishu event,' featuring a series of combat stations and injured patient extraction during the 2022 Best Warrior Competition, March 19, at Camp Rilea near Warrenton, Ore. During the competition, the best enlisted soldiers and non-commissioned officers are tested for their aptitude through board interviews, physical fitness tests, written exams, urban warfare simulations and other key Soldier tasks relevant to the Army's operating environment. (Air National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 17:45 Photo ID: 7112659 VIRIN: 220319-Z-CH590-7019 Resolution: 5642x4040 Size: 4.84 MB Location: WARRENTON, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon National Guard 2022 Best Warrior Competition [Image 36 of 36], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.