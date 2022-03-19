Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard 2022 Best Warrior Competition [Image 33 of 36]

    Oregon National Guard 2022 Best Warrior Competition

    WARRENTON, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers take part in the 'Mogadishu event,' featuring a series of combat stations and injured patient extraction during the 2022 Best Warrior Competition, March 19, at Camp Rilea near Warrenton, Ore. During the competition, the best enlisted soldiers and non-commissioned officers are tested for their aptitude through board interviews, physical fitness tests, written exams, urban warfare simulations and other key Soldier tasks relevant to the Army's operating environment. (Air National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department)

