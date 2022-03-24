South Carolina National Guard receives the first five AH-64E model Apache attack helicopters

The first five AH-64E model Apache attack helicopters to be delivered to the South Carolina National Guard arrive at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 24, 2022. The South Carolina National Guard is replacing 24 D-model aircraft with new E-model, which will be delivered to and flown by the 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion. The new model includes mechanical and software upgrades that will dramatically improve their ability to work and communicate in a joint services environment, and allow pilots to operate with more capabilities in future conflicts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey, South Carolina National Guard)

