South Carolina National Guard receives new model AH-64E Apache helicopters

Photo By Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey | The first five AH-64E model Apache attack helicopters to be delivered to the South Carolina National Guard arrive at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 24, 2022. The South Carolina National Guard is replacing 24 D-model aircraft with new E-model, which will be delivered to and flown by the 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion. The new model includes mechanical and software upgrades that will dramatically improve their ability to work and communicate in a joint services environment, and allow pilots to operate with more capabilities in future conflicts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey, South Carolina National Guard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina National Guard received the first five AH-64E model Apache attack helicopters, delivered to McEntire Joint National Guard Base, March 24, 2022. The South Carolina National Guard is updating a 34-year-old fleet of 24 aircraft with the new E-model, which will be assigned to and flown by the 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command.



“With its unparalleled performance, sensors, and connectivity, the V6 AH-64E will allow the 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion to provide unmatched attack helicopter support in any conflict anywhere on the globe,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matt Woolsey, Apache Production and Fielding Product Manager.



The AH-64E provides significant war fighting advantages and multiplies the combat effectiveness of the entire fleet. This system includes a new integrated infrared laser that allows for easier target designation and enhanced infrared imagery which blends both infrared and night vision capabilities. The aircraft is the Army's network-centric, multi-role weapon supporting the Multi-Domain Battlefield. It provides the capability to simultaneously conduct (or quickly transition between) movement to contact, security, and or attack missions to provide reach, lethality, protection, and mission command as part of the Joint/Combined Arms Team.



“The arrival of the AH-64E model Apache Guardian to the South Carolina Army National Guard is a vast technological step forward for South Carolina. The AH-64E comes with improved navigation, communication, and weapon systems that will afford the aircrews that fly them a tactical and technical advantage on the battlefield for decades to come. It is the most advanced attack helicopter today, and it now rests in South Carolina as part of the Army’s commitment to a total force approach to defending our nation.” said U.S. Army Col. Jay McElveen, 59th Aviation Troop Command commander, South Carolina National Guard.