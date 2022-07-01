South Carolina National Guard receives the first five AH-64E model Apache attack helicopters

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina, welcomes U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Derek Pettus, a pilot with Company D, 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion (ARB), South Carolina National Guard, and U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Guion Gregory, a co-pilot and gunner with Company D, 1-151st ARB, South Carolina National Guard, who piloted the first AH-64E model Apache attack helicopter to be delivered to the South Carolina National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 24, 2022. The South Carolina National Guard is replacing 24 D-model aircraft with new E-model, which will be delivered to and flown by the 1-151st ARB. The new model includes mechanical and software upgrades that will dramatically improve their ability to work and communicate in a joint services environment, and allow pilots to operate with more capabilities in future conflicts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey, South Carolina National Guard)

