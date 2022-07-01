Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina National Guard receives the first five AH-64E model Apache attack helicopters

    South Carolina National Guard receives the first five AH-64E model Apache attack helicopters

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina, welcomes U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Derek Pettus, a pilot with Company D, 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion (ARB), South Carolina National Guard, and U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Guion Gregory, a co-pilot and gunner with Company D, 1-151st ARB, South Carolina National Guard, who piloted the first AH-64E model Apache attack helicopter to be delivered to the South Carolina National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 24, 2022. The South Carolina National Guard is replacing 24 D-model aircraft with new E-model, which will be delivered to and flown by the 1-151st ARB. The new model includes mechanical and software upgrades that will dramatically improve their ability to work and communicate in a joint services environment, and allow pilots to operate with more capabilities in future conflicts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey, South Carolina National Guard)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 13:51
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard receives the first five AH-64E model Apache attack helicopters, by SSG Brad Mincey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Carolina National Guard
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    SCNG
    59th Aviation Troop Command
    AH-64E Apache attack helicopter
    echo model

