220318-N-HG846-2328 EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 18, 2022) – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts a passing exercise with Turkish Navy Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate TCG Giresun (F 491), March 18, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.27.2022 16:13 Photo ID: 7111068 VIRIN: 220318-N-HG846-2328 Resolution: 2784x1566 Size: 490.27 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts a passing exercise with Turkish Navy Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate TCG Giresun (F 491) [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.