Ensign Jameson Brown-Padien, from Block Island, R.I., aboard USS Mitscher (DDG 57) watches as Turkish Navy Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate TCG Giresun (F 491) conducts flight operations

220318-N-HG846-2142 EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 18, 2022) – Ensign Jameson Brown-Padien, from Block Island, R.I., aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) watches as Turkish Navy Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate TCG Giresun (F 491) conducts flight operations, March 18, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.27.2022 16:13 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA