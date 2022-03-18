220318-N-HG846-2174 EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 18, 2022) – Quartermaster 2nd Class Dylan Stevens, top, from Irvine, Ky., and Quartermaster Seaman Gonzalo Pinedafausto, bottom, from Los Angeles, Calif., haul up the battle ensign aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) during a passing exercise with the Turkish Navy Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate TCG Giresun (F 491), March 18, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

