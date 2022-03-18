Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts a passing exercise with Turkish Navy Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate TCG Giresun (F 491) [Image 3 of 7]

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts a passing exercise with Turkish Navy Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate TCG Giresun (F 491)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    220318-N-HG846-2223 EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 18, 2022) – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts a passing exercise with Turkish Navy Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate TCG Giresun (F 491), March 18, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 16:13
    Photo ID: 7111066
    VIRIN: 220318-N-HG846-2223
    Resolution: 1856x2784
    Size: 582.1 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts a passing exercise with Turkish Navy Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate TCG Giresun (F 491) [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ensign Jameson Brown-Padien, from Block Island, R.I., aboard USS Mitscher (DDG 57) watches as Turkish Navy Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate TCG Giresun (F 491) conducts flight operations
    Quartermaster 2nd Class Dylan Stevens, top, from Irvine, Ky., and Quartermaster Seaman Gonzalo Pinedafausto, bottom, from Los Angeles, Calif., haul up the battle ensign
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts a passing exercise with Turkish Navy Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate TCG Giresun (F 491)
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts a passing exercise with Turkish Navy Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate TCG Giresun (F 491)
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts a passing exercise with Turkish Navy Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate TCG Giresun (F 491)
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts a passing exercise with Turkish Navy Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate TCG Giresun (F 491)
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conducts a passing exercise with Turkish Navy Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate TCG Giresun (F 491)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)
    DDG 57
    csg8
    MIT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT