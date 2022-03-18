U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct sling load training in Zamość, Poland, March 18, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. James Bourgeois)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.27.2022 16:11 Photo ID: 7111052 VIRIN: 220318-M-GU107-1003 Resolution: 4082x2260 Size: 762.63 KB Location: ZAMOść, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Paratroopers conduct sling load training in Poland [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt James Bourgeois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.