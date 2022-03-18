U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct sling load training in Zamość, Poland, March 18, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. James Bourgeois)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2022 16:11
|Photo ID:
|7111052
|VIRIN:
|220318-M-GU107-1003
|Resolution:
|4082x2260
|Size:
|762.63 KB
|Location:
|ZAMOść, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Paratroopers conduct sling load training in Poland [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt James Bourgeois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT