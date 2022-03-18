U.S. Paratroopers conduct sling load training in Poland

U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct sling load training in Zamosc, Poland, March 18, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division is deployed to enhance their readiness as they work alongside their Polish Allies to strengthen the NATO Alliance.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. James Bourgeois)

