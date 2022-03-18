Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Paratroopers conduct sling load training in Poland [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Paratroopers conduct sling load training in Poland

    ZAMOść, POLAND

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Sgt. James Bourgeois 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct sling load training in Zamość, Poland, March 18. The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to southeastern Poland to enhance their readiness as they work with their Polish Allies to strengthen the NATO Alliance along its eastern flank
    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. James Bourgeois)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Paratroopers conduct sling load training in Poland [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt James Bourgeois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    82ndAirborneDivision
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022 AmericasContingencyCorps

