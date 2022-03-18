U.S. Paratroopers conduct sling load training in Poland

U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct sling load training in Zamość, Poland, March 18. The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to southeastern Poland to enhance their readiness as they work with their Polish Allies to strengthen the NATO Alliance along its eastern flank

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. James Bourgeois)

