    Rendring Aid [Image 17 of 17]

    Rendring Aid

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom 

    78th Troop Command

    U.S Army Sgt. John Dabbs, an infantryman representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, runs to a simulated casualty during the 2022 Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga., March 22, 2022. The Best Warrior Competition tests the readiness and adaptiveness of our forces, preparing our Georgia Guardsmen to meet today’s unpredictable challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 14:46
    Photo ID: 7111012
    VIRIN: 220323-A-PZ950-2398
    This work, Rendring Aid [Image 17 of 17], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

