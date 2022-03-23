U.S. Army Spc. Sterling Brewer, a military police officer representing the

Marietta-based 201st Regional Support Group, clears an obstacle of the Individual Movement Techniques course during the 2022 Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga., March 22, 2022. The Best Warrior Competition tests the readiness and adaptiveness of our forces, preparing our Georgia Guardsmen to meet today’s unpredictable challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.27.2022 14:46 Photo ID: 7111007 VIRIN: 220323-A-PZ950-2389 Resolution: 5489x3659 Size: 8.4 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One bar at a Time [Image 17 of 17], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.