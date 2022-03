In the Mud

U.S. Army Spc. Skylar Steen, a parachute rigger representing the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, crawls through a trench of the Individual Movement Techniques course during the 2022 Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga., March 22, 2022. The Best Warrior Competition tests the readiness and adaptiveness of our forces, preparing our Georgia Guardsmen to meet today’s unpredictable challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.27.2022