Just a swinging...

U.S. Army Sgt. Mario Mora, an infantryman representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, clears an obstacle of the Individual Movement Techniques course during the 2022 Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga., March 22, 2022. The Best Warrior Competition tests the readiness and adaptiveness of our forces, preparing our Georgia Guardsmen to meet today’s unpredictable challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

