220326-N-BP862-1005 ADRIATIC SEA (Mar. 26, 2022) Aviation Electrician Airman Anthony Drohman, from Wellington, Colorado, assigned to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, cleans the cockpit of a F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 26, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Boatright)

