    ADRIATIC SEA

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Seaman Jack Hoppe 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220326-N-GP384-1043 ADRIATIC SEA (Mar. 26, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Sebastian Rodriguezpenalova, from Visalia, California, cleans the flight deck camera on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 26, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 06:16
    Photo ID: 7110765
    VIRIN: 220326-N-GP384-1043
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

