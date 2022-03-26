220326-N-GP384-1043 ADRIATIC SEA (Mar. 26, 2022) Master Chief Joel Brandt, the command master chief of the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, poses for a photo on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 26, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.27.2022 06:16 Photo ID: 7110766 VIRIN: 220326-N-GP384-1044 Resolution: 3280x4928 Size: 1.15 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.