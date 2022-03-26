220326-N-PG226-1002 ADRIATIC SEA (Mar. 26, 2022) Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Dan Cornell, left, from Indianapolis, and Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Leslie Bard, from Jersey City, New Jersey, pose for a photo on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 26, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

