NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (March 26, 2022) – U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), pull a mooring line during a line-handling evolution March 26, 2022. Nimitz returned to its homeport at Bremerton after completing operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher J. Crawford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2014 Date Posted: 03.26.2022 23:04 Photo ID: 7110702 VIRIN: 220326-N-WG572-1004 Resolution: 6029x4024 Size: 1.33 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], by SN Christopher Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.