NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (March 26, 2022) – U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), prepare to moor the Nimitz Class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) after a 7-week underway March 26, 2022. Nimitz returned to its homeport at Bremerton after completing operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher J. Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2014
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2022 23:04
|Photo ID:
|7110701
|VIRIN:
|220326-N-WG572-1003
|Resolution:
|4131x6190
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], by SN Christopher Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
