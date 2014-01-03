Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2014

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Crawford 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (March 26, 2022) – U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), stand at parade-rest while waiting to assist in mooring the Nimitz Class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) after a 7-week underway March 26, 2022. Nimitz returned to its homeport at Bremerton after completing operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher J. Crawford)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2014
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    CVN 68
    Aircraft Carrier
    USS Nimitz

