    Makin Island Conducts GSE Maintenance [Image 10 of 13]

    Makin Island Conducts GSE Maintenance

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eloise Johnson 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220324-N-XK047-1040

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 24, 2022) – Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Neal Bucholc connects a cable to a consolidated automated support system (CASS) while performing an operational test on support equipment aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), March 24. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022 20:33
    Photo ID: 7110680
    VIRIN: 220324-N-XK047-1040
    Resolution: 6391x4480
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

