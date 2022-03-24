220324-N-XK047-1040
PACIFIC OCEAN (March 24, 2022) – Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Neal Bucholc connects a cable to a consolidated automated support system (CASS) while performing an operational test on support equipment aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), March 24. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2022 20:33
|Photo ID:
|7110680
|VIRIN:
|220324-N-XK047-1040
|Resolution:
|6391x4480
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Makin Island Conducts GSE Maintenance [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
