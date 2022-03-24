220324-N-VS068-1025
PACIFIC OCEAN (March 24, 2022) – Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Joseph Zelenka paints the deck in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), March 24. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operation in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2022 20:33
|Photo ID:
|7110681
|VIRIN:
|220324-N-VS068-1025
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, Makin Island Deck Preservation [Image 13 of 13], by SN Kendra Helmbrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
