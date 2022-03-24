Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Makin Island Deck Preservation [Image 11 of 13]

    Makin Island Deck Preservation

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220324-N-VS068-1025

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 24, 2022) – Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Joseph Zelenka paints the deck in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), March 24. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operation in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022 20:33
    Photo ID: 7110681
    VIRIN: 220324-N-VS068-1025
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Deck Preservation [Image 13 of 13], by SN Kendra Helmbrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

