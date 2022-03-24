Makin Island Sailor Maintains Survival Equipment

220324-N-TF178-1026
PACIFIC OCEAN (March 24, 2022) – Seaman Joshua Cookson applies reflective tape to a life preserver aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), March 24. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operation in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)
