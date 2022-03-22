Makin Island Firefighting Drill

220323-N-XK047-1059
PACIFIC OCEAN (March 23, 2022) - Sailors combat a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), March 23. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
