SILVERDALE, Wash. (March 25, 2022) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Lester Patterson, from Gooding, Idaho, speaks to the families and crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) during the ship’s change of command ceremony, March 25, 2022. Louisiana commissioned on Sept. 6, 1997, at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. The ship is the 18th and last submarine of the Ohio-class of ballistic-missile submarines, and the fourth U.S. Navy ship to bear the name. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Hafer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.26.2022 13:04 Photo ID: 7110526 VIRIN: 220325-N-JH668-0075 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.32 MB Location: BANGOR, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) Welcomes New Commanding Officer [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kyle Hafer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.