    USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) Welcomes New Commanding Officer [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) Welcomes New Commanding Officer

    BANGOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Hafer 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    SILVERDALE, Wash. (March 25, 2022) – The official party of a change of command ceremony for the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) salutes during the national anthem, March 25, 2022. Louisiana commissioned on Sept. 6, 1997, at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. The ship is the 18th and last submarine of the Ohio-class of ballistic-missile submarines, and the fourth U.S. Navy ship to bear the name. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Hafer)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Louisiana Changes Command

    TAGS

    submarines
    U.S. Navy
    change of command
    CSG9

