USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) Welcomes New Commanding Officer

SILVERDALE, Wash. (March 25, 2022) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Lester Patterson, from Gooding, Idaho, left, shakes hands with Cmdr. Michael Kessler, from Hauppauge, N.Y., during a change of command ceremony for the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743), March 25, 2022. Nevada, homeported at Naval Base Kitsap, Wash., is the eighth Ohio-class submarine and the fourth U.S. Navy ship to bear the name Nevada. The submarine was commissioned in Groton, Conn., Aug. 16, 1986. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Hafer)

