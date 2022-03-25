Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Louisiana Changes Command

    USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) Welcomes New Commanding Officer

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Hafer | SILVERDALE, Wash. (March 25, 2022) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Lester Patterson, from Gooding,...... read more read more

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Hafer 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    SILVERDALE, Wash. (March 25, 2022) – (NNS) The Ohio-class ballistic-
    missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) conducted a change of
    command at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum, Keyport, Wash., March 25.

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Michael Kessler, from Hauppauge, N.Y., relieved Cmdr.
    Lester Patterson, from Gooding, Idaho, to assume the duties and
    responsibilities of Louisiana’s commanding officer. Patterson, who commissioned through officer candidate school in 2002, had served
    in that role since March, 2020.

    “You all made my tour truly the best I have ever had,” said Patterson,
    addressing Louisiana’s crew. “It takes a lot of work to get a ship
    operationally ready; you all went farther than I could have ever imagined.
    Thank you -- it has been an honor to be your commanding officer.”

    Kessler expressed his gratitude towards Patterson and the command’s crew for their professionalism and commitment.

    “Cmdr. Patterson, I wish you and your family continued success as you take
    on your next challenge,” said Kessler. “To the crew; I am deeply honored to
    be a part of the Louisiana family. Together, we will continue the ship’s
    long legacy of strategic deterrence to protect America and our way of life.”

    Since the 1960s, strategic deterrence has been the SSBNs sole mission, providing the United States with its most survivable and enduring nuclear strike capability.


    Louisiana commissioned on Sept. 6, 1997, at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. The ship is the 18th and last submarine of the Ohio-class of ballistic-missile submarines, and the fourth U.S. Navy ship to bear the name. For more news about Louisiana and other Commander, Submarine Group 9 units, visit www.facebook.com/SubGru9 or www.navy.mil/local/csg9/.

