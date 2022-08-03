U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mathew King, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron firefighter, instructs a Romanian firefighter on procedures for rescuing a pilot from an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, March 8, 2022, at the 86th Air Base, Romania. 480th EFS Airmen work side by side with Romanian counterparts to familiarize and train for contingency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 21:47 Photo ID: 7110060 VIRIN: 220308-F-FW957-1044 Resolution: 7455x4970 Size: 16.96 MB Location: FETESTI, RO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 480th EFS firefighters integrate with Romanian counterparts [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.