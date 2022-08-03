U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mathew King, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron firefighter, instructs a Romanian firefighter on procedures for rescuing a pilot from an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, March 8, 2022, at the 86th Air Base, Romania. 480th EFS Airmen work side by side with Romanian counterparts to familiarize and train for contingency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 21:47
|Photo ID:
|7110060
|VIRIN:
|220308-F-FW957-1044
|Resolution:
|7455x4970
|Size:
|16.96 MB
|Location:
|FETESTI, RO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 480th EFS firefighters integrate with Romanian counterparts [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
