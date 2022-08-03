480th EFS firefighters integrate with Romanian counterparts

Two Romanian Air Force firefighters from the 86th Air Base, Romania, watch U.S. Air Force firefighters demonstrate how to properly handle emergencies and rescue pilots from an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. Strengthening relationships with NATO allies ensures that allied air forces can work together to promote peace within the European theater while fostering support and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

