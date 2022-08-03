Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    480th EFS firefighters integrate with Romanian counterparts [Image 1 of 5]

    480th EFS firefighters integrate with Romanian counterparts

    FETESTI, ROMANIA

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two Romanian Air Force firefighters from the 86th Air Base, Romania, watch U.S. Air Force firefighters demonstrate how to properly handle emergencies and rescue pilots from an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. Strengthening relationships with NATO allies ensures that allied air forces can work together to promote peace within the European theater while fostering support and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 21:47
    Location: FETESTI, RO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 480th EFS firefighters integrate with Romanian counterparts [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USAF
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    480th EFS
    europeansupport2022

