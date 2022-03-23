Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    480th EFS firefighters integrate with Romanian counterparts [Image 5 of 5]

    480th EFS firefighters integrate with Romanian counterparts

    FETESTI, ROMANIA

    03.23.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Megan Morrissey 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Three U.S. Air Force Firefighters deployed with the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pose next to a crew of Romanian Air Force firefighters, March 24, 2022, at the 86th Air Base, Romania. During the 480th EFS firefighters deployment to Romania, Airmen will continue to work side by side with their Romanian counterparts to familiarize and train for contingency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Megan Morrissey)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 21:47
    Location: FETESTI, RO 
    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USAF
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    480th EFS
    europeansupport2022

