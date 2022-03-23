Three U.S. Air Force Firefighters deployed with the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pose next to a crew of Romanian Air Force firefighters, March 24, 2022, at the 86th Air Base, Romania. During the 480th EFS firefighters deployment to Romania, Airmen will continue to work side by side with their Romanian counterparts to familiarize and train for contingency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Megan Morrissey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 21:47 Photo ID: 7110062 VIRIN: 220324-F-CT726-0001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.21 MB Location: FETESTI, RO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 480th EFS firefighters integrate with Romanian counterparts [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Megan Morrissey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.