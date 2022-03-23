480th EFS firefighters integrate with Romanian counterparts

Three U.S. Air Force Firefighters deployed with the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pose next to a crew of Romanian Air Force firefighters, March 24, 2022, at the 86th Air Base, Romania. During the 480th EFS firefighters deployment to Romania, Airmen will continue to work side by side with their Romanian counterparts to familiarize and train for contingency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Megan Morrissey)
