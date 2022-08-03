480th EFS firefighters integrate with Romanian counterparts

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mathew King, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron firefighter, instructs Romanian firefighters on procedures for rescuing a pilot from an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, March 8, 2022, at the 86th Air Base, Romania. Building relationships with our NATO partners and allies is key to ensuring safety and peace within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

