Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    480th EFS firefighters integrate with Romanian counterparts [Image 2 of 5]

    480th EFS firefighters integrate with Romanian counterparts

    FETESTI, ROMANIA

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mathew King, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron firefighter, instructs Romanian firefighters on procedures for rescuing a pilot from an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, March 8, 2022, at the 86th Air Base, Romania. Building relationships with our NATO partners and allies is key to ensuring safety and peace within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 21:47
    Photo ID: 7110059
    VIRIN: 220308-F-FW957-1033
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 21.41 MB
    Location: FETESTI, RO 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 480th EFS firefighters integrate with Romanian counterparts [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    480th EFS firefighters integrate with Romanian counterparts
    480th EFS firefighters integrate with Romanian counterparts
    480th EFS firefighters integrate with Romanian counterparts
    480th EFS firefighters integrate with Romanian counterparts
    480th EFS firefighters integrate with Romanian counterparts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USAF
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    480th EFS
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT