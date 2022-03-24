CANBERRA (March 24, 2022) Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. John C. Aquilino and Australia Chief of Joint Operations Lt. General Greg Bilton lay wreaths in the Commemorative Courtyard of the Australian War Memorial during the Last Post Ceremony. The Last Post is a daily ceremony that shares the story of a deceased member of the Australian armed forces. Aquilino is visiting Australia during a multi-country trip to meet with regional leaders to strengthen U.S. relationships and reaffirm the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Bryce Bruns/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 19:57 Photo ID: 7109956 VIRIN: 220364-N-TB410-346 Resolution: 3645x2807 Size: 1.31 MB Location: CANBERRA, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Visits Regional Leaders in Australia [Image 15 of 15], by CPO Joshua Bruns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.