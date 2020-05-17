U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Visits Regional Leaders in Australia

CANBERRA (March 24, 2022) Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. John C. Aquilino participates in a smoking ceremony, an ancient Aboriginal custom, as he arrives at the Australian Defence Force Headquarters for an office call with Australian Defence Secretary Greg Moriarty and Vice Chief of the Defence Force Vice Admiral David Johnston to discuss regional security. Aquilino is visiting Australia during a multi-country trip to meet with regional leaders to strengthen U.S. relationships and reaffirm the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Bryce Bruns/Released)

