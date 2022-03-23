Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Visits Regional Leaders in Australia [Image 9 of 15]

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Visits Regional Leaders in Australia

    CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Bruns 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    CANBERRA (March 24, 2022) Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. John C. Aquilino participates in an Honor Guard Review as he arrives at the Australian Defence Force Headquarters for an office call with Australian Defence Secretary Greg Moriarty and Vice Chief of the Defence Force Vice Admiral David Johnston to discuss regional security. Aquilino is visiting Australia during a multi-country trip to meet with regional leaders to strengthen U.S. relationships and reaffirm the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Bryce Bruns/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 19:57
    Photo ID: 7109953
    VIRIN: 220324-N-TB410-237
    Resolution: 5393x3574
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: CANBERRA, AU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Visits Regional Leaders in Australia [Image 15 of 15], by CPO Joshua Bruns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australia
    PACOM
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    INDOPACOM
    Aquilino

