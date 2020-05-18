Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Visits Regional Leaders in Australia [Image 10 of 15]

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Visits Regional Leaders in Australia

    CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Bruns 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    CANBERRA (March 24, 2022) Australian War Memorial Assistant Director of Public Programs Anne Bennie shows Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. John C. Aquilino, the Commemorative Courtyard of the memorial prior to the Last Post Ceremony. The Last Post Ceremony is a daily wreath laying ceremony that shares the story of a deceased member of the Australian armed forces. Aquilino is visiting Australia during a multi-country trip to meet with regional leaders to strengthen U.S. relationships and reaffirm the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Bryce Bruns/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 19:57
    Photo ID: 7109954
    VIRIN: 220324-N-TB410-270
    Resolution: 5305x3585
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: CANBERRA, AU 
    Australia
    PACOM
    War Memorial
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    INDOPACOM
    Aquilino

