CANBERRA (March 24, 2022) Australian War Memorial Assistant Director of Public Programs Anne Bennie shows Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. John C. Aquilino, the Commemorative Courtyard of the memorial prior to the Last Post Ceremony. The Last Post Ceremony is a daily wreath laying ceremony that shares the story of a deceased member of the Australian armed forces. Aquilino is visiting Australia during a multi-country trip to meet with regional leaders to strengthen U.S. relationships and reaffirm the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Bryce Bruns/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2020 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 19:57 Photo ID: 7109954 VIRIN: 220324-N-TB410-270 Resolution: 5305x3585 Size: 1.6 MB Location: CANBERRA, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Visits Regional Leaders in Australia [Image 15 of 15], by CPO Joshua Bruns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.