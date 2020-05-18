CANBERRA (March 24, 2022) Australian War Memorial Assistant Director of Public Programs Anne Bennie shows Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. John C. Aquilino, the Commemorative Courtyard of the memorial prior to the Last Post Ceremony. The Last Post Ceremony is a daily wreath laying ceremony that shares the story of a deceased member of the Australian armed forces. Aquilino is visiting Australia during a multi-country trip to meet with regional leaders to strengthen U.S. relationships and reaffirm the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Bryce Bruns/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 19:57
|Photo ID:
|7109954
|VIRIN:
|220324-N-TB410-270
|Resolution:
|5305x3585
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|CANBERRA, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Visits Regional Leaders in Australia [Image 15 of 15], by CPO Joshua Bruns, identified by DVIDS
