2 BW adds B-1B Lancer to museum static displays

Staff Sgt. Jorge Deleon, 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron, directs a retired B-1B Lancer to its new location at the Barksdale Global Power Museum Feb. 19, 2022. The B-1B Lancer has remained an iconic symbol of American airpower for nearly 40 years with the first production B-1 taking flight in 1984.

