    2 BW adds B-1B Lancer to museum static displays [Image 1 of 5]

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing pose for a photo at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Feb. 19, 2022, after relocating a retired B-1B Lancer to its new location. Approximately ten squadrons across the wing worked together to move the B-1 from the flightline to the Barksdale Global Power Museum.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 17:28
    Photo ID: 7109749
    VIRIN: 220218-F-XK411-1208
    Resolution: 7957x5305
    Size: 11.79 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2 BW adds B-1B Lancer to museum static displays [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Barksdale AFB
    History
    Air Force
    B-1
    AFGSC
    2BW

