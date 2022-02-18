Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing pose for a photo at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Feb. 19, 2022, after relocating a retired B-1B Lancer to its new location. Approximately ten squadrons across the wing worked together to move the B-1 from the flightline to the Barksdale Global Power Museum.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
2 BW adds B-1B Lancer to museum static displays
