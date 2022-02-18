2 BW adds B-1B Lancer to museum static displays

Tech. Sgt. Samuel Carr, 76th Expeditionary Depot Maintenance team chief, directs a retired B-1B Lancer to its new location at the Barksdale Global Power Museum Feb. 19, 2022. The 76th Expeditionary Depot Maintenance team travelled from Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma to help transport the B-1 from the flightline to the museum.

