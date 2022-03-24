Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milwaukee Conducts Flight Deck Firefighting Drill [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Milwaukee Conducts Flight Deck Firefighting Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danielle Baker 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220324-N-HD110-1228
    EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN - (March 24, 2022) -- Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Kendrick Miller and Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Steven Hartman, training as hot suitmen, back out from a simulated fire during a flight deck firefighting drill aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), March 24, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 17:18
    Photo ID: 7109740
    VIRIN: 220324-N-HD110-1228
    Resolution: 6165x4079
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milwaukee Conducts Flight Deck Firefighting Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight Deck Fire Drill
    USS Milwaukee
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    LCS 5

