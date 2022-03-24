220324-N-HD110-1111

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN - (March 24, 2022) -- Chief Gunner’s Mate Richard Zitzke and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Tyler Benitez advance on a simulated fire during a flight deck firefighting drill aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), March 24, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

This work, USS Milwaukee Conducts Flight Deck Firefighting Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Danielle Baker