EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN - (March 24, 2022) -- Engineman 1st Class Joseph Turner holds flags simulating a fire during a flight deck firefighting drill aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), March 24, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

USS Milwaukee Conducts Flight Deck Firefighting Drill, by PO2 Danielle Baker