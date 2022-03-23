2022 Best Warrior Competitors Operate SINCGARS Radio in Florence, Ariz.

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Grant Navakuku with the 856th Military Police Company assembles a Single-Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS) during the situational training exercise (STX) lanes event at Florence Military Reservation, in Florence, Ariz., March 23, 2022.



The AZNG Best Warrior Competition is a specialized event focused on providing a series of Soldier skills evaluations that test and train the Citizen-Soldiers who hail from within our diverse communities (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Released).

